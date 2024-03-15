India demands Meta, Google, and X to delete illegal content, detect deepfakes, or be penalized, says ET Telecom

In Short:

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has advised social media platforms not to allow unlawful content or bias that can impact the electoral process. They may face consequences for non-compliance. The use of AI-generated deepfakes is a major challenge, with the government and platforms working to control it. Social media companies must ensure that AI models do not allow users to upload unlawful content. Prime Minister Modi has called deepfakes a major threat, and the ministry has previously issued advisories to take down such content. Lack of regulation has made deepfakes a nightmare during elections worldwide.

MeitY Issues Advisory on Unlawful Content and Electoral Process Integrity

Hey there, folks! Here’s some hot-off-the-press news for you. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has just dropped a new advisory bomb on social media giants. They are being told not to allow users to spread any unlawful content and to steer clear of bias that could tamper with the electoral process. And guess what? Non-compliance might just land them in hot water. Ouch!

What’s Cooking in the Advisory Pot?

This fresh advisory has overshadowed the old one that was issued back on March 1, 2024. MeitY stated that all platforms need to ensure that their technology doesn’t show favoritism or pose a threat to fair elections. That sounds like a fair deal, right?

AI-generated deepfakes seem to be the new kid on the block causing a stir. Both the government and social media giants are doing a little dance to try and tackle this issue head-on.

The message from MeitY is crystal clear – If you’re found hosting any unlawful content or violating IT Rules, there will be consequences.

The Drill for Social Media Companies

Per MeitY’s guidelines, social media companies are expected to swiftly pull down any AI-generated deepfake posts from their platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even labeled deepfakes as a major threat that could throw the Indian society into chaos.

Looks like the big guns – Meta, X, and Google – have been asked to keep a close eye out for deepfakes and misinformation. With no global regulatory framework in sight, it seems like deepfakes are giving everyone a run for their money, especially during elections.

So, dear friends, let’s all play fair and square in the online world, shall we? Let’s keep it real and fly right!