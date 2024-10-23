TRAI Invites Stakeholder Feedback on Telecom and Cloud Network Authorization

In New Delhi, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is asking for feedback on new rules for setting up telecommunications and satellite networks. Following a request from the Department of Telecommunications, Trai’s 166-page paper includes 37 questions on authorisations, fees, and service terms. Stakeholders can submit comments by November 12 and responses by November 19.

Trai Seeks Stakeholder Input on Telecommunications Authorisation

Details of the Consultation Paper

The consultation paper, which spans 166 pages and includes 37 questions, is a response to a reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), dated July 26. The reference seeks recommendations on the terms and conditions, including associated fees or charges, for authorisation granted to establish, operate, maintain, or expand telecommunications networks in accordance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Focus on Satellite Communication Networks

Following this, the DoT issued another letter requesting that Trai consider authorisation for satellite communication networks under section 3(1)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Trai will build upon its previous recommendations for service authorisation by addressing network authorisations through this latest consultation paper. The act delineates varying terms and conditions of authorisation for distinct types of telecommunication services and networks.

Considerations for Non-Terrestrial Networks

In its reference, the DoT highlighted the growing usage of non-terrestrial networks, including satellite communication networks, in the provision of fixed satellite services, such as VSAT and mobile satellite services. Trai is expected to evaluate what terms and conditions should apply for satellite communication networks.

Transition from Licensing to Authorisations

With the implementation of the Telecommunications Act, the government is replacing the previous licensing structure with a new authorisation regime. This change signifies a shift in approach; previously, under the Indian Telegraph Act, licenses were issued by the Central Government for establishing, maintaining, or operating telecommunications services. The new act requires that any entity intending to establish, operate, maintain, or expand telecommunications networks must obtain authorisation from the Central Government instead of a license under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Seeking Stakeholder Input

Through this consultation paper, Trai aims to explore the necessity of merging the scopes of Infrastructure Provider-I (IP-I) and Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider (DCIP) authorisations into a single authorisation model. Additionally, Trai seeks feedback on the potential need for a new authorisation category for establishing and maintaining in-building solutions (IBS) and whether revisions are needed for eligibility conditions, operational areas, validity periods, and the terms of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) authorisation.

Submission of Comments

Stakeholders are invited to submit their comments by November 12, with counter comments due by November 19.