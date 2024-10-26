Discover Jio’s Budget-Friendly 2.5GB Daily Data Plan Options

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 399 plan with 2.5GB of daily data, ideal for heavy data users. It includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, valid for 28 days. Users enjoy unlimited 5G data too. Jio also has longer validity options priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999, featuring additional benefits.

Reliance Jio , India’s leading telecom operator, has introduced a highly competitive 2.5GB daily data plan tailored for users with significant data consumption needs. This offering specifically caters to individuals who rely extensively on mobile data while on the move. Notably, this plan combines a generous allocation of 4G data with truly unlimited access to 5G data, making it an attractive option for many customers.

The cost of this plan is set at Rs 399.

Details of Reliance Jio Rs 399 Plan – 2.5GB Daily Data

The Rs 399 plan encompasses truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The service is valid for a total of 28 days. Additionally, users benefit from subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Once the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data is exhausted, speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Importantly, this plan also includes access to truly unlimited 5G data.

Jio’s 5G network is currently operational in various regions across the country and is accessible only with plans that provide 2GB of daily data or more. Customers also have the option to select plans offering 2.5GB of daily data with extended validity periods. While the Rs 399 plan is valid for 28 days, there are alternative options priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999, both of which offer 365 days of validity.

The Rs 3999 plan includes a FanCode subscription, while the Rs 3599 plan is part of Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka offer, which includes coupons from popular services like EaseMyTrip and Swiggy. All of these plans come with the added benefit of truly unlimited 5G access.