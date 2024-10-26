October 2024: Updates on Models and Pricing Changes

Introduction of the JioBharat Series

The JioBharat series comprises a range of affordable 4G feature phones introduced by Reliance Jio, with the objective of making India “2G Mukt” (2G-Free). Initially unveiled in two variants during a beta trial phase in July 2023—one developed by Jio and another in collaboration with Karbonn—the JioBharat phone was touted as the most economical 4G phone available in India. At the time, the company stated, “The beta trial for the first 1 million JioBharat phones would commence on July 7, 2023, with a vision to eliminate 2G usage in India.”

Launch and Pricing of JioBharat Phones

The Jio Bharat phone debuted in the market at a price of Rs 999. Jio also rolled out the JioBharat platform, partnering with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), starting with Karbonn, to deliver feature phones equipped with 4G capabilities, priced around Rs 1,000.

In August 2023, the JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G became available on Amazon and Jio’s own e-commerce platforms for Rs 999, targeting consumers in search of affordable 4G connectivity. Subsequently, during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, Jio presented the JioPhone Prima 4G, which was later launched in November 2023 at the price of Rs 2,599.

February 2024 marked the launch of the JioBharat B1, priced at Rs 1,299 on Amazon India, followed by a discreet release of the JioBharat J1 4G in July 2024, which was also available on Amazon and Jio’s e-commerce platforms.

During the recently concluded IMC 2024, Jio introduced two additional affordable 4G feature phones—the JioBharat V3 and V4—each priced at Rs 1,099.

What began as a platform aimed at converting 2G users to 4G has now evolved into a comprehensive series of JioBharat offerings. Notably, beyond the initial launch and presentations at IMC 2023 and IMC 2024, Jio has seldom made formal announcements for new launches; recently, updates have primarily been discovered through listings on the company’s website or on Amazon.

Jio typically reduces prices for its services and devices during festival seasons, increasing their accessibility. As of October 2024, the current JioBharat lineup and prices are noteworthy.

JioBharat Phone Series Overview

JioBharat – J1 Series

The “TV-wala phone” features a larger 2.8-inch screen and a 2500 mAh battery, priced currently at Rs 1,799 (originally Rs 2,999).

JioBharat – B2 Series

This new “TV wala phone” allows users to enjoy movies, videos, sports highlights, and UPI payments through JioPay, currently priced at Rs 1,399 (originally Rs 2,599).

JioBharat – B1 Series

Featuring a 2.4-inch screen and a 2000 mAh battery, this model supports JioPay and is available for Rs 1,299 (originally Rs 2,599).

JioBharat – K1 Karbonn

The inaugural model in collaboration with Karbonn, initially priced at Rs 999, is now available for Rs 699 under a special Diwali offer (originally Rs 1,999).

JioBharat – V2 Series

This cost-effective 4G feature phone offers a suite of functionalities, including JioCinema, JioPay, and JioTV. Originally priced at Rs 999, it is now available for Rs 699 under the Diwali 2024 offer, with the device offered in two color options (originally priced at Rs 1,999).

JioBharat – V3 Series

The recently launched JioBharat – V3 Series features the latest designs showcased at IMC 2024, now available for Rs 1,099 (originally Rs 1,999).

JioBharat – V4 Series

Described by Jio as “Design jo dekhte reh jaoge, TV dekhne ka naya andaaz,” this 4G phone was also launched during the IMC 2024. It is presently available for Rs 1,099 (originally Rs 1,999).

Diwali Offer Highlights

Jio JioBharat 4G Phones Start from Rs 699

In celebration of Diwali, Jio has announced that JioBharat phones will start at Rs 699, reduced from Rs 999, providing users an opportunity for “Digital Freedom.”

Conclusion

As of now, seven variants of JioBharat devices are available on Jio’s official website, with prices ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 1,799. These devices remain locked to the Jio network, consistent with Jio’s commitment to transition every 2G user in India to the 4G platform.