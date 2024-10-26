Modi and Spanish PM to Launch Tata’s C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will open Tata’s aircraft complex in Vadodara on Monday for C-295 aircraft production. This is India’s first private military aircraft assembly line. Modi will also launch over ₹4,900 crore in development projects in Amreli, including the “Bharat Mata” Sarovar and various infrastructure improvements benefiting multiple districts.

Exciting Developments in Gujarat: Tata Aircraft Complex Inauguration

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit

New Delhi: It’s a big day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join forces with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, to officially open the much-anticipated Tata aircraft complex in Vadodara, Gujarat this upcoming Monday. This facility will pave the way for the manufacturing of the C-295 aircraft by Tata Advanced Systems.

A Groundbreaking Initiative

In a recent statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that this initiative marks the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. That’s a significant milestone!

Major Investment in Development Projects

During his visit to his home state, Modi will also kick off development projects valued at an impressive ₹4,900 crore in **Amreli**.

Aircraft Production Details

As part of the agreement, the Vadodara facility will oversee the production of 40 aircraft, while the aviation giant Airbus will supply an additional 16 aircraft directly.

A Complete Ecosystem

Tata Advanced Systems is spearheading the production of these 40 aircraft right here in India. This facility is not just an assembly line; it will represent the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military aircraft in the country.

The complex will encompass the full development of a comprehensive ecosystem that includes everything from manufacturing and assembly to testing, qualification, delivery, and aircraft life-cycle maintenance, as highlighted in the PMO statement.

Collaboration with Defence Sector Giants

Beyond the Tatas, several leading defence public sector units are on board, including Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, alongside various private micro, small, and medium enterprises that will contribute to this ambitious programme.

Foundation Laid Last Year

Let’s not forget that PM Modi laid the foundation stone for this crucial Vadodara assembly line back in October 2022, setting the stage for this monumental development.

Inauguration of ‘Bharat Mata’ Sarovar

While in Amreli, the PM will also inaugurate the “Bharat Mata” Sarovar in **Dudhala**, a project that blossomed through a collaboration between the state government and the Dholakia Foundation under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Infrastructure Projects for Local Communities

In addition to the Sarovar, several rail, road, water, and tourism projects will be inaugurated. These initiatives are set to benefit the residents of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh, and Botad districts, as noted in the PMO statement.