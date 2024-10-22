Microsoft Enhances AI Features with New Autonomous Business Agents

Microsoft is advancing its AI-driven business solutions with the launch of new autonomous agents integrated within Copilot Studio and Dynamics 365. These agents aim to assist organizations in automating and scaling essential business processes, including sales, supply chain management, customer service, and employee onboarding.

Autonomous Agents in Business Solutions

Commencing next month, the public preview of Copilot Studio will enable businesses to develop and manage custom autonomous agents. These AI-powered agents will utilize resources from Microsoft 365 Graph, Dataverse, Fabric, and other systems to optimize processes such as employee onboarding, IT support, and sales management.

Copilot Studio

Microsoft positions Copilot as a personalized AI assistant, while Copilot Studio serves as a platform for creating, managing, and linking agents to Copilot. The concept of agents is likened to a new class of applications tailored for an AI-centric environment. Every organization is set to employ a constellation of agents, which may range from simple prompt-and-response systems to fully autonomous operations. These agents will facilitate execution and orchestration of business processes for individuals, teams, or even entire functions.

Key developments include:

Copilot Studio: Following the public preview, businesses will be equipped to create their own autonomous agents. These agents will streamline a variety of tasks — including IT support, sales operations, and employee onboarding — by leveraging resources from Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Autonomous Agents in Dynamics 365: Microsoft is unveiling ten new autonomous agents aimed at enhancing sales, service, finance, and supply chain functions. As per official communications, these agents will elevate business efficiency by automating tasks such as sales qualification, supplier interactions, and customer service operations.

Autonomous Agent Examples

Noteworthy examples of these agents include the Sales Qualification Agent, which is responsible for prioritizing high-value sales leads, and the Supplier Communications Agent, which autonomously manages responses to supply chain disruptions.

Additional agents introduced include the Sales Order Agent, Financial Reconciliation Agent, Account Reconciliation Agent, Time and Expense Agent, Customer Intent Agent, Customer Knowledge Management Agent, Case Management Agent, and the Scheduling Operations Agent.

“New autonomous agents enable customers to transition from outdated business applications to AI-first processes. AI is today’s ROI and tomorrow’s competitive advantage. These new agents are intended to empower every sales, service, finance, and supply chain team to drive business value — and this is only the beginning,” Microsoft emphasized.

Companies Leveraging Microsoft 365 Copilot

In a recent blog post, Microsoft disclosed that 60 percent of the Fortune 500 are utilizing Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance business outcomes and empower their teams. For instance, Lumen Technologies anticipates annual savings of USD 50 million thanks to Copilot’s support for sales associates. Meanwhile, Honeywell links its productivity improvements to the equivalent of adding 187 full-time employees. Finastra is successfully reducing creative production timelines from seven months to seven weeks.

Early Adoption Success

Organizations such as Clifford Chance, McKinsey & Company, Pets at Home, and Thomson Reuters are already harnessing autonomous agents to drive revenue increases, lower costs, and amplify their impact, as noted by Microsoft. Early adopters like Pets at Home and Thomson Reuters have reported remarkable efficiency gains, projecting seven-figure savings and achieving a 50 percent reduction in legal workflow durations.

McKinsey & Company is actively developing an agent intended to expedite the client onboarding process, with pilot results indicating a 90 percent reduction in lead time and a 30 percent decrease in administrative workload, as highlighted by Microsoft.