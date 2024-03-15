TRAI’s Mobile Number Portability Regulations Amendment 2024

In Short:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released new regulations to prevent fraudulent mobile number porting through SIM swaps or replacements. A unique porting code (UPC) cannot be allocated within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement. These regulations aim to improve the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process in India. Stakeholders suggested a waiting period of 10 days after a SIM swap, but TRAI decided on a seven-day waiting period to balance fraud prevention and subscriber convenience. The regulations will be implemented on July 1, 2024, after modifications to telecommunication systems and testing to ensure effective implementation.

TRAI Introduces New Regulations to Prevent Fraudulent SIM Swaps

Exciting news in the telecom industry! The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently announced the release of the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (MNP) (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024. These new regulations aim to crack down on fraudulent activities related to SIM swaps and replacements by unscrupulous individuals.

Key Updates

The new regulations introduce an additional criterion for rejecting the allocation of a unique porting code (UPC). Specifically, the UPC will not be issued if the request is made within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number.

Background

TRAI initially issued the Telecommunication MNP Regulations in 2009, setting the framework for mobile number portability in India. Over the years, these regulations have been revised eight times to enhance the porting process. Following feedback from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), TRAI released the Draft Telecommunication MNP (Ninth Amendment) Regulations in 2023 and finalized the changes after gathering input from stakeholders.

Addressing Stakeholder Concerns

Stakeholders had differing opinions on the waiting period after a SIM swap or replacement. TRAI considered various views and decided on a seven-day waiting period to balance the need to prevent fraud while ensuring minimal inconvenience to subscribers. Additionally, the regulator determined that there is no need for porting restrictions in cases of SIM upgradation, as existing safeguards are deemed sufficient.

Implementation Timeline

To implement the new regulations effectively, telecommunication systems and processes will require modifications and testing before the changes are rolled out nationwide. The date set for the implementation of these regulations is July 1, 2024.