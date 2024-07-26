Aditya Birla Group targets $25B consumer business growth in five years

In Short:

Aditya Birla Group expects its consumer businesses to reach $25 billion in revenue in the next five years, contributing 25% to overall turnover. The company has entered the jewellery retail market under the brand Indriya, investing ₹5,000 crore. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla emphasized the growth potential in the Indian consumer market, with plans to become a top 3 national jewellery retailer. The group aims to expand to 10 cities in 6 months.

Aditya Birla Group Aims for $25 Billion in Consumer Business Revenues

Hey there, folks! Exciting news coming your way from the Aditya Birla Group – they are aiming high with their consumer businesses! The conglomerate is setting its sights on reaching a whopping $25 billion in revenues within the next five years. That’s a whole lot of zeros, right?

Strategic Entry into Jewellery Retail Business

Recently, the company made a strategic move by entering the jewellery retail business under the brand **Indriya**. They are all geared up to invest a staggering ₹5,000 crores in this new venture over the coming years. Imagine all the shiny bling they’ll be offering!

Consumer Businesses on the Rise

At present, the company’s consumer businesses make up about 20 per cent of the overall turnover. But wait, there’s more – they are looking to boost this contribution to 25 per cent in the future. Talk about aiming for the stars!

Quote from Kumar Mangalam Birla

According to **Kumar Mangalam Birla**, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, “We are witnessing a shift in the Indian consumer landscape. Our consumer businesses are at the forefront of this evolution. With our latest ventures in paints and jewellery, we are tapping into the potential of the Indian market.” Looks like they are all set to ride the wave of the evolving consumer trends in India.

Future Plans for Jewellery Retail

The group is not holding back when it comes to their jewellery retail business. They plan to invest a hefty ₹5,000 crores and expand nationally. Their goal? To become one of the top 3 national jewellery retailers within the next five years. Now, that’s what you call aiming for the top spot!

Expanding Footprint

Keep an eye out for their stores popping up in Delhi, Jaipur, and Indore. And that’s not all – they aim to spread their wings to over 10 cities in the next 6 months. Looks like they are all set to dazzle customers with their sparkling jewellery offerings.

Exciting Growth Potential

Did you know that the jewellery market size is currently estimated at ₹6.7 lakh crore? And guess what – it’s projected to grow even further to ₹11-13 lakh crore by 2030. That’s some serious bling bling!

So, there you have it – the Aditya Birla Group is all set to shine bright in the consumer business arena. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from this dynamic conglomerate!