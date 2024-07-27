PepsiCo India shows strong growth despite external challenges in 2023

In Short:

PepsiCo India earned ₹5,794 crore in revenue and ₹199.75 crore in net profit for the nine-month period ending December 2023. The company transitioned to a January-December financial year. With strong marketing and focus on productivity, they experienced growth despite challenges. They reported high-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit volume growth in snacks and beverages in India. PepsiCo plans significant investment in India for long-term growth.

PepsiCo India Continues to Grow

In a recent RoC filing, **PepsiCo India** reported a revenue of ₹5,794 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2023, with a net profit of ₹199.75 crore. The company has made the transition to a January-December financial year, aligning with its global operations.

Resilient Performance

Despite challenges in the market, PepsiCo India has maintained a strong presence with its brands. A spokesperson for the company highlighted their focus on marketing campaigns, marketplace execution, and productivity. They remain committed to growth in India, investing in brands and infrastructure while ensuring profitability.

During the recent Q2 CY24 global earnings report, PepsiCo announced high-single-digit organic revenue growth in India, along with double-digit volume growth in snacks and beverages. The company sees significant long-term growth potential in the Indian market.

Investing in India’s Future

**Ramon Laguarta**, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, emphasized India’s importance as a growth area. The company plans to invest in infrastructure and branding to capture the growing market demand in the coming years.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo India announced a ₹1,266 crore investment in a new flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. With upcoming facilities in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, the company is poised for sustained growth in the country.

In the previous financial year (FY23), PepsiCo India reported a total revenue of ₹8,129 crore, with a net profit of ₹255.75 crore.