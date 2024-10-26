Coal India Q2 Profit Declines 21.75% Amid Sluggish Coal Production

Coal India reported a 21.75% drop in net profit to ₹6,274.80 crore for the second quarter, down from ₹8,018.64 crore last year. Revenue fell 6.42% to ₹30,672.88 crore. Coal production decreased to 152.06 million tonnes, and offtake dropped to 167.71 million tonnes. The company announced a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for 2024-25.

Coal India Sees Dip in Profits Amid Revenue Challenges

In a recent announcement, **Coal India**, the state-run coal mining giant, revealed a significant **21.75% decline** in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal year, landing at ₹6,274.80 crore. This drop is largely attributed to a dip in revenue during the same period.

Comparative Performance

To put things in perspective, the company’s net profit for the second quarter of the previous fiscal year stood at a much healthier ₹8,018.64 crore.

Revenue Breakdown

The latest report indicates that **Coal India’s** revenue from operations has also taken a hit, falling **6.42%** year-on-year to ₹30,672.88 crore. This is a notable decrease from ₹32,776.41 crore reported in the same quarter the previous year, as per a filing with the stock exchange.

Expense Insights

Interestingly, total expenses saw only a marginal decline of **1.44%**, amounting to ₹24,161.69 crore for the quarter in question.

Production and Offtake Figures

When it comes to coal production, **CIL** experienced a fall, producing **152.060 million tonnes** during Q2FY25, down from **157.426 million tonnes** a year earlier. Additionally, coal offtake also saw a decrease, dropping to **167.710 million tonnes** compared to **173.731 million tonnes** in Q2FY24.

Dividend Declaration