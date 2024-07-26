Government gives more time for public feedback on anti-spam guidelines

In Short:

The government has given more time for the public to give their opinions on guidelines to stop unwanted business messages until August 8, 2024, moving the original deadline of July 21, 2024. Requests from different groups and stakeholders led to the extension. The rules, made with input from telecom companies and regulators, describe business messages as those about goods or services, including promotions and services, but not personal messages. The important points of the guidelines are that they apply to all businesses that send or benefit from these messages, unsolicited messages don’t follow the receiver’s consent or choices, and messages that break the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) commercial message rules are not allowed.

Government Extends Deadline for Public Comments on Draft Guidelines to Curb Unsolicited Business Communications

Exciting news! The **government** is giving us more time to have our say on those annoying unsolicited business communications. You know, the promotional calls and text messages that always interrupt your day? Yep, those ones. The deadline for us to share our thoughts on the draft guidelines has been extended to August 8, 2024. That’s a month longer than before, as the original deadline was July 21, 2024.

Why the Extension?

So, why the extra time, you ask? Well, it turns out that various federations, associations, and other stakeholders asked for it. They wanted more time to make sure they could provide valuable feedback. And guess what? The **government** listened!

What’s in the Draft Guidelines?

The **government**, after consulting with **telecom firms** and regulators, has come up with some pretty cool definitions and rules. They’re calling these communications related to goods or services ‘business communication’. But wait, there’s a catch – personal messages don’t count! The draft guidelines aim to make sure that all entities sending or benefiting from these communications follow the rules. If you didn’t consent to that annoying message, it’s considered unsolicited. And if it breaks the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI)** rules, it’s a big no-no.