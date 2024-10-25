Experts Discuss India’s DPI in Global Talks on Inclusive, Scalable Infrastructure

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is gaining international attention for its potential to improve citizens’ lives. A recent roundtable, organized by Primus Partners and iSPIRT, brought together leaders to discuss India’s advancements in DPI and its impact on socio-economic growth. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted India’s rapid progress in this area, achieving significant results in just nine years. The discussions focused on how DPI can help meet Sustainable Development Goals, with South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal emphasizing India’s leadership. Panelists also noted how initiatives like India Stack are enhancing financial inclusion and supporting small businesses.

India Takes the Global Stage in Digital Public Infrastructure

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is making waves on the global stage, impressing experts with its **inclusive** and **scalable** approach. This innovative framework has caught the attention of leaders worldwide, showcasing how technology can genuinely enhance the lives of citizens. Recently, **Primus Partners**, in collaboration with **iSPIRT**, hosted an engaging roundtable discussion focused on DPI, bringing together senior bureaucrats, diplomats, policymakers, industry experts, and influential thinkers to explore **India’s leadership** in this critical area.

A Visionary Keynote Address

In a thought-provoking keynote address, **G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant** highlighted India’s impressive journey, declaring that the nation has become a vital voice for the **Global South** in the sphere of DPI. He emphasized that, within just 9 years, India has achieved what could have taken 50 years elsewhere. Kant stated, “During India’s G20 Presidency, we witnessed a remarkable consensus among nations that Digital Public Infrastructures are crucial for equitable development and improving the lives of citizens, particularly in the Global South.”

Paving the Way for Sustainable Development Goals

The roundtable’s opening session, titled ‘Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through DPI’, sparked vibrant discussions on how DPI can significantly accelerate sustainable development across the Global South. During this session, **Anil Sooklal**, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, accentuated **India’s pivotal role** in leveraging DPI to drive progress towards the SDGs. He urged India to continue leading the global charge in advancing DPI.

Revolutionizing Businesses with India Stack

Another engaging discussion featured a panel that shared impactful insights on how **India Stack** has transformed businesses. By promoting financial inclusion and streamlining operational efficiencies, the emphasis was placed on how Aadhaar-enabled services have made it easier for small businesses to access credit, fostering growth and economic resilience.