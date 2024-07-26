IN-SPACe permits Azista BST Aerospace to establish and manage ground station for ET Telecom operations

In Short:

IN-SPACe authorized Azista BST Aerospace to set up a ground station in the UHF frequency bands for satellite operations. This will provide services for telemetry, tracking, and data reception from remote sensing satellites. The joint venture aims to cater to the growing demand for small satellites in the global market and in India. The UHF ground stations are crucial for satellite communication for various purposes like weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and scientific research. This move by the Indian government will support Indian satellite operators with alternative ground station services. Additionally, IN-SPACe has invited proposals for a space-based Earth Observation system to boost the space economy in India.

Indian Company Azista BST Aerospace Authorized to Establish Ground Station in UHF Bands

Exciting news from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) on Friday as they have given the green light to **Azista BST Aerospace** to set up a ground station in the ultra high-frequency (UHF) bands.

What does this mean? Well, Azista BST Aerospace will be able to support its satellites and offer Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) for Telemetry, Tracking, and Command (TT&C) operations. This will include data reception from remote sensing satellites for both Indian and international customers. How cool is that?

Azista BST Aerospace: Innovating for the Future

**Azista BST Aerospace**, a joint venture between Azista Industries (Hyderabad) and Berlin Space Technologies, is all about seizing business opportunities with small satellites in the global market and meeting the evolving needs in India. They are truly paving the way for the future of space technology!

Unlocking the Power of UHF Bands

Ground stations operating in the UHF frequency band have a crucial role in satellite communications. They are essential for activities like data relay, telemetry, and control of satellites. This enables important applications such as weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and even communications for scientific research and military operations.

“This authorization marks a significant milestone in empowering Indian satellite operators with more options for their satellite operations and data reception in the UHF band,” said **P K Jain**, Director- Program Management and Authorization Directorate (PMAD) at IN-SPACe. It’s all about opening doors to new possibilities and advancements in the space industry!

IN-SPACe’s Push for Earth Observation Systems

Not stopping there, the **Gujarat**-headquartered **IN-SPACe** has also invited proposals from Indian entities to develop and manage a space-based Earth Observation (EO) system under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This initiative aims to bolster the Earth Observation-based space economy in India, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

Exciting times ahead in the realm of space technology and exploration with companies like **Azista BST Aerospace** leading the charge!