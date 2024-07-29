Telcos make Rs 10 billion payment to DoT for 5G spectrum auction

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications has collected Rs 10 billion from Airtel, Vi, and Jio for the 5G spectrum auction. Airtel paid Rs 5.95 billion, Vi paid Rs 3.15 billion, and Jio paid Rs 957.2 million. Airtel and Vi had earlier paid Rs 850 million and Rs 300 million for interim spectrum usage, which was deducted from the first instalment. This means that all three private telecom operators have now paid their first instalment for the airwaves they purchased in the recent 5G spectrum auction.

Indian Telecom Operators Pay Rs 10 Billion for 5G Spectrum

Exciting news from the telecom sector! The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has successfully collected over Rs 10 billion from India’s top three private telecom giants – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), and Reliance Jio. This payment marks their first instalment for the latest 5G spectrum auction.

Payment Breakdown

Let’s break down the numbers – Airtel, Vi, and Jio have contributed Rs 5.95 billion, Rs 3.15 billion, and Rs 957.2 million, respectively. Quite a significant investment for the future of telecommunications in India!

Previous Payments

Prior to this, Airtel and Vi had already made payments of Rs 850 million and Rs 300 million for interim spectrum usage. These amounts were duly adjusted in their first instalment towards the new spectrum.

It’s clear that the telecom industry in India is gearing up for the next wave of technology with these substantial investments. Exciting times ahead for both the industry players and consumers!