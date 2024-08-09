TRAI finishes compulsory review of recent tariff increases

In Short:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) checked recent price increases by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi. These three companies raised their prices in July 2024, as per the Telecommunication Tariff Order (TTO) 1999. The telcos informed TRAI about the changes within seven days, and TRAI found the hikes to be fair and not unfair to customers. This means that Jio, Airtel, and Vi did not discriminate against users or engage in unfair practices. The regulators found the tariff hikes to be in line with industry regulations.

TRAI Approves Recent Tariff Hikes by Jio, Airtel, and Vi

Recently, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took a close look at the latest tariff hikes introduced by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi).

Industry-Wide Tariff Hikes

In the first week of July 2024, the three private sector telcos, Jio, Airtel, and Vi, decided to raise their tariffs to better align with industry standards.

Compliance with Telecommunication Tariff Order

Following the Telecommunication Tariff Order (TTO) 1999 guidelines, the telecom operators dutifully reported their recent tariff adjustments to the regulator within the stipulated seven-day timeframe.

After a thorough review of these submissions, TRAI confirmed that the changes made by the telcos were fair and did not exhibit any discriminatory or predatory practices.

With TRAI’s approval, customers can now expect these revised tariffs to reflect on their billing statements soon.