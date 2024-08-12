TRAI Requests Government Clarification on Backhaul Spectrum Regulations

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is seeking clarification from the government regarding how to allocate backhaul spectrum in the E and V bands, following the new Indian Telecommunications Act 2023. This act requires administrative allocation of this spectrum. TRAI had previously suggested different methods, including auctions, while the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mentioned auctions could be an option. There is disagreement among telecom operators, with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea favoring administrative allocation, while Reliance Jio supports auctions. Additionally, TRAI is looking for guidance on how to allocate E band spectrum to satellite networks.

TRAI Seeks Clarity from Government on Backhaul Spectrum Allocation

The **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** is stepping forward with a request for clarification from the government regarding the allocation of backhaul spectrum, especially in the **E** and **V** bands. This inquiry comes in the wake of the newly established **Indian Telecommunications Act 2023**, which introduces new mandates for administrative allocation of such spectrum.

Understanding Radio Backhaul

The Act defines ‘radio backhaul’ as the usage of radio frequencies to connect telecom equipment—not customer devices. This definition has raised some questions, especially since TRAI proposed various options, including auctions, for the allocation of backhaul spectrum in their recent consultation paper. Meanwhile, the **Department of Telecommunications (DoT)** has stated that the E and V band spectrum could be allocated through auctions, though it noted that specific amounts in the V band might be delisted for indoor coverage.

Current Spectrum Landscape

As it stands, the **E band** plays a critical role in supporting **5G backhaul**, while the **V band** is not utilized to its full potential. After the 5G spectrum auction held in 2022, E band spectrum was provisionally allocated to telecom companies through administrative measures. However, given the new legislative framework, TRAI is now looking to the DoT for guidance on which frequencies are appropriate for backhaul and the distribution criteria to follow.

A Split Among Telecom Operators

Interestingly, there’s a significant divide among telecom operators regarding this issue. **Bharti Airtel** and **Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi)** are in favor of continuing the administrative allocation, while **Reliance Jio** is advocating for an auction-based approach. In addition, TRAI is seeking clarification on how spectrum, particularly in the E band, may be allocated to satellite-based telecom networks. The Act stipulates that airwaves intended for satellite communications must also be distributed administratively.