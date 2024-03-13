TRAI data reveals TSPs’ gross revenues surpass Rs 3.33 trillion in FY23.

In Short:

The recent report by TRAI shows that the revenue of telecom service providers has increased by nearly 20% to over Rs 3.33 trillion in FY 2022-23. The revenue from wireless data services also grew by 22% to Rs 1.74 trillion. However, the total telephone subscriber base in India increased slightly to 1.17 billion. While urban telephone subscriptions increased by 1%, rural subscriptions decreased by 0.23%. The government collections from license fees increased by 13%, while spectrum usage charges decreased by nearly 30%. Overall, the tele-density in India declined slightly from 84.88% to 84.51% in FY 2022-23.

Telecom Revenue Sees Significant Growth in India

Exciting news, folks! The latest data released by the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** shows a whopping 19.94% increase in the gross revenue of **telecom service providers (TSPs)** in India. From Rs 2.78 trillion in FY 2021-22, the revenue has surged to over Rs 3.33 trillion in FY 2022-23. That’s some serious growth!

Wireless Data Revenue Soaring High

But wait, there’s more! Revenue from wireless data usage has seen a remarkable 22% increase to Rs 1.74 trillion in FY 2022-23 compared to Rs 1.43 trillion in FY 2021-22. That’s a significant leap in just a year!

5G Data Services Making an Impact

Guess what’s driving this growth? The introduction of 5G data services in October 2022 has played a key role in expanding the user base. **Telecom operators** are yet to fully cash in on 5G data services, so expect even more growth in the future.

Government Collections on the Rise

On the government front, collections in the form of license fees have increased by 13.2% to Rs 199.54 billion in FY 2022-23. Meanwhile, the yearly spectrum usage charges have decreased by about one-third to Rs 49.68 billion. It’s a mixed bag, but overall positive for the industry!

Subscriber Base Expansion

Good news for **telecom companies** is that the total telephone subscriber base has gone up to 1.17 billion in FY 2022-23 from 1.16 billion a year ago. However, the tele-density in India has slightly declined, showcasing a shift in usage patterns.

Urban vs. Rural Trends

In urban areas, there’s been a 1% increase in telephone subscriptions, reaching 653.7 million. However, the tele-density has seen a marginal decline. On the other hand, rural areas have experienced a decrease in both subscriber base and tele-density, indicating the need for targeted strategies to boost connectivity.

Overall, the **telecom industry** in India is witnessing significant growth and evolving trends, setting the stage for a dynamic future!