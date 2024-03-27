TDSAT urges DoT, TRAI, and BSNL to agree on using spare capacity for virtual network services.

In Short:

The TDSAT has asked the DoT, TRAI, and BSNL to talk about using BSNL’s spare infrastructure for virtual networks. A meeting is scheduled for March 27, 2024. Plintron, based in Chennai, went to the tribunal because BSNL was not moving forward on a commercial agreement. The TDSAT wants the parties to find a solution.

Breaking News: TDSAT Encourages Collaboration for Virtual Network

Exciting development in the world of telecommunications! The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) is pushing for greater cooperation among key players in the industry.

Details of the Meeting

According to a letter from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated March 18, 2024, a meeting has been scheduled for March 27, 2024 at Sanchar Bhawan. This meeting will bring together officials from the DoT, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to discuss important matters.

Plintron’s Plea