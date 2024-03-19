DoT sets up committee to review and update NFAP

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications has created a new committee to update the National Frequency Allocation Plan. The committee consists of three working groups: Working Group 1 for up to 1 GHz, Working Group 2 for 1-6 GHz, and Working Group 3 for over 6 GHz. The committee, chaired by the wireless advisor to the government, will review national spectrum needs and industry developments to revise the NFAP. The chairman of the committee will choose leaders for each working group. The goal is to ensure efficient allocation of frequencies for improved connectivity and communication services in India.

DoT Forms Committee to Review National Frequency Allocation Plan

Exciting news alert! The Department of Telecommunications, lovingly known as **DoT**, has put together a brand-new committee with a special mission: to take a fresh look at the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP).

What’s the Buzz About?

In a super official document released by **DoT**, it’s been revealed that this committee is made up of three awesome working groups. Here’s the breakdown: Working Group 1 handles frequency bands up to 1 GHz, Working Group 2 tackles bands between 1 GHz and 6 GHz, and Working Group 3 is all about bands beyond 6 GHz.

Who’s in Charge?

The word on the street is that this committee has the full backing of the big bosses and it’s being led by the wireless advisor to the government. Their job? Well, they’re keeping an eye on the national demand and all the cool stuff happening in different industries when it comes to spectrum needs. Basically, they want to make sure the NFAP stays fresh and up to date.

Oh, and get this – the chairman of the committee gets to pick who leads each working group for the different frequency bands. Talk about a power move!