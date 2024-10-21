Bajaj Auto Unveils the New Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Model

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N125, a new 125cc motorcycle aimed at young, urban riders. Featuring a sleek design, powerful 124.58cc engine, and advanced technology like a digital console and Bluetooth, it balances style and performance. The N125 offers quick acceleration, easy maneuverability, and comfort, enhancing the city riding experience while continuing the Pulsar legacy since 2001.

Exciting News from Bajaj Auto!

Bajaj Auto Ltd., a powerhouse in the manufacturing of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, has just unveiled the new Pulsar N125. This latest addition to the popular Pulsar N series promises to elevate the urban riding experience for young, enthusiastic motorcyclists with its revolutionary design and dynamic performance.

Pulsar: A Legacy of Performance

Since its inception in 2001, the Pulsar brand has been at the forefront of India’s sports motorcycling segment, earning a reputation for its striking design and robust performance. With over three lakh delighted riders across India, the Pulsar N series has successfully merged style and cutting-edge technology. The launch of the Pulsar N125 carries this legacy forward, making the thrill of sports motorcycling accessible to young riders within the 125cc category.

Designed for the Urban Rider

The Pulsar N125 isn’t just a bike; it’s on a mission to cater to the young rider. Sleek and lightweight, its sharp lines draw inspiration from the Supermotard style, ensuring that it not only looks good but feels great to ride. The sculpted fuel tank not only adds visual appeal but also enhances comfort, while the aerodynamic panels give it a sporty edge.

Power Meets Performance

Under the hood, the Pulsar N125 boasts a sophisticated 124.58cc engine that delivers 12 PS at 8500 RPM and 11 Nm of torque at 6000 RPM. With the best power-to-weight ratio in its class, this bike accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h faster than any other in its segment! Plus, it features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for silent, dependable starts and a counter balancer for an extraordinarily smooth ride.

Perfect for City Life

The Pulsar N125 is crafted with city commuters in mind. Its compact size, light kerb weight, and agile turning radius make navigating through urban traffic a breeze. Thanks to a low seat height and high ground clearance, this bike beautifully balances comfort and practicality.

Cutting-Edge Features

This new model is packed with features that today’s riders crave, including a fully digital LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity, stylish LED headlamps, and adaptive rear mono-shock suspension. With vibrant color combinations like Ebony Black + Purple Fury and Caribbean Blue, the Pulsar N125 is tailored for bold Gen Z riders who want to stand out.

Words from the President

In a statement about the launch, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles at Bajaj Auto Ltd., expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Since 2019, Pulsar has been making significant strides in the 125cc segment with outstanding models like the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. Our goal is to deliver the iconic Pulsar sportiness and performance to our young and discerning customers. The Pulsar N125 is designed for those who crave fun, style, and practicality. With its nimble handling, refined features, and quick acceleration, the N125 sets a new benchmark for 125cc motorcycles and enhances the urban riding experience. We’re confident that this model will redefine what riders expect from bikes in this category.”