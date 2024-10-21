E& International and Ericsson Collaborate on AI-Driven Autonomous Networks

E& International and Ericsson have teamed up at GITEX Global 2024 to develop AI-driven autonomous mobile networks. Their collaboration will involve joint research to enhance network efficiency and promote environmental sustainability. Both companies aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve customer experiences while working towards net-zero targets. This partnership highlights their commitment to leveraging technology for positive impact on communities and the planet.

E& International and Ericsson Sign MoU

E& International and Ericsson have formalized their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Global 2024. This partnership is geared towards revolutionizing mobile networks through the application of AI-driven autonomous solutions. The companies aim to harness artificial intelligence to stimulate innovation, enhance network autonomy, and support environmental sustainability initiatives.

Joint Research for AI-Powered Networks

As part of this collaboration, E& and Ericsson will conduct joint research and experimentation to gain insights into the capabilities of AI-driven autonomous networks. Their efforts will include knowledge-sharing and the development of a comprehensive roadmap for future network evolution.

Focus on Environmental Sustainability

This roadmap will outline the strategic development of autonomous networks in the coming years, emphasizing how AI can enhance network performance, improve customer experience, and align with broader sustainability objectives, as stated in the official release.

Sabri Yehya, Chief Technology Officer, E& International, remarked, “Our memorandum of understanding with Ericsson represents a pivotal advancement in our quest for autonomous networks. This initiative will transform our operational methodologies and assist us in achieving our ambitious net-zero targets. We believe that through the responsible application of artificial intelligence, we can spearhead positive transformations within the industry and society at large.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for E& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, stated, “Given that the UAE is at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, this collaboration could not take place at a more opportune moment. AI and automation are set to play crucial roles in the evolution of future networks. By merging Ericsson‘s extensive global expertise with E&‘s innovative vision and the UAE’s leadership in AI, we strive to lead the charge in establishing autonomous networks that will enhance operational efficiency and contribute to environmental sustainability. This partnership transcends technology – it is fundamentally about making a positive impact for our customers, communities, and the planet.”

Goals for the Partnership

Over the next three years, E& and Ericsson will investigate the application of AI to optimize network performance, enhance customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Ericsson will utilize its global expertise in AI, 5G, cloud technology, and automation, while E& remains dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 in the UAE and by 2040 across its other markets.