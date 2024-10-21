TRAI Extends Deadline for Comments on Satellite Spectrum Consultation Paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadlines for feedback on its consultation paper regarding satellite-based communication services. Originally, comments were due by October 18, 2024, and counter-comments by October 25, 2024. However, due to requests from some stakeholders, TRAI has pushed these deadlines back to October 25, 2024, for comments and November 11, 2024, for counter-comments. The consultation paper was released on September 27, 2024, and aims to discuss the terms for assigning spectrum for these services.

Such extensions are vital for ensuring that all voices are heard in the evolving world of satellite communications, ultimately paving the way for better, more efficient services for users across the country!