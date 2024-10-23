Scindia Discusses Latest Updates in Telecom Industry – ET Telecom Insights

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently launched a new logo for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in New Delhi, unveiling seven new services and announcing plans to roll out 5G technology in India. Successful trials of indigenous 5G infrastructure were completed, with a goal of establishing 100,000 4G sites by mid-2025, many of which will support 5G. The new services include spam-free networks, national Wi-Fi roaming, and public safety solutions. Minister Chandra Sekhar emphasized BSNL’s vital role in providing telecom services even in remote areas, highlighting government support and the company’s technological advancements.

Exciting Developments for BSNL

In a significant step toward bolstering India’s communication infrastructure, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on the verge of rolling out its fifth-generation (5G) services. This announcement came from the Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, during a launch event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Successful 5G Trials

Scindia revealed that successful trials of India’s homegrown 5G radio access network (RAN) and Core have been conducted in both the 3.6GHz and 700MHz bands. Expressing enthusiasm for the country’s technological advancements, he stated, “BSNL has embarked upon several initiatives to strengthen India’s ambitious 5G roll-out.” He emphasized that the launch of indigenous 5G services is just around the corner.

A New Era of Connectivity

During the event, the minister highlighted BSNL’s plan to set up 100,000 4G sites by mid-2025, many of which are geared up to transition into 5G connectivity.

Innovative Services Unveiled

This launch also marked the introduction of seven innovative services from BSNL, aimed at enhancing user experience and connectivity. These include:

A spam-free network

National Wi-Fi roaming

Fiber-based intranet TV

Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks

Direct-to-device service

Public Protection & Disaster Relief solutions

First private 5G for mines, in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

Scindia assured that these initiatives will ensure that BSNL remains at the forefront of technological innovation in India.

Government Support and Future Prospects

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communication and Rural Development, praised BSNL for being the backbone of telecom services in challenging terrains across India. He assured that BSNL enjoys unwavering support from the government, having benefitted from revival packages in past decisions. “BSNL is deploying fully indigenous 4G equipment showcasing its capability for technological advancement,” he remarked.

The unveiling of the new BSNL logo symbolizes a fresh identity and a commitment to innovation and transformation, marking an exciting new chapter for the company.

Future Ready with Indigenous Technology

In conjunction with this launch, it’s noted that India’s indigenous 4G and 5G stack—developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) and a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)—is being rolled out for BSNL’s 4G network. This network is designed to be easily upgradeable to 5G in the future.

Rapid Roll-out Expected

According to a report from ETTelecom, TCS and Tejas Networks have already commissioned 39,000 4G sites for BSNL, with full-scale deployment anticipated by March 2025. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Advisor for Telecom Strategic Initiatives at TCS, mentioned the impressive pace, stating that they are installing about 450 to 500 sites every day, providing optimism for the future of BSNL’s network capabilities.