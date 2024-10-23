Scindia Reports Operating Profit and Subscriber Growth in Last 3 Months

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that state-owned BSNL is experiencing a successful turnaround, adding 50-60 lakh subscribers each month in the last quarter. Following a significant revival package approved in June, BSNL has improved its services, even reaching remote villages. Although the company has posted losses for 12 years, it recently reported positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). BSNL has chosen to develop and use indigenous equipment for its network upgrade, which has proven effective for its 4G and future 5G services. Scindia expressed confidence in BSNL’s potential to lead in the telecom sector.

BSNL’s Inspiring Turnaround

In an exciting development from the telecom sector, government-owned telecom titan BSNL has been gaining subscribers steadily every month over the last quarter. According to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the company has successfully added between 50 to 60 lakh subscribers, signaling a significant turnaround after struggling with losses for 12 long years.

Positive Changes on the Horizon

Speaking at the Express Adda event, Scindia shared that BSNL is expanding its reach by providing telephone services even in the most remote villages. The upgrades to its network infrastructure are showing promising results that are improving overall service quality.

This revitalization effort follows a substantial Rs 89,047 crore revival package approved by the Union Cabinet in June of last year, aimed at enabling BSNL to introduce 4G and 5G services in an industry where private players typically dominate.

A Step Towards Recovery

“In the past, yes, BSNL was really struggling financially. But over the last two years, we’ve turned a corner with a positive EBITDA,” stated Scindia. However, he acknowledged that while the EBITDA situation is looking better, the company’s bottom line still remains in the red. When asked about when the company might achieve profitability, Scindia refrained from making any predictions.

Reaching Every Corner

Scindia emphasized that BSNL stands out in its commitment to reaching every corner of the country. “Even today, it is only BSNL that goes to the last village in our nation concerning telecom services,” he proudly stated. “I truly believe that BSNL has remarkable potential, and its workforce is full of dedication and capability; it just needs the right kind of support.”

A Unique Approach

He also pointed out that BSNL took the road less traveled by choosing indigenous equipment for its service upgrades. “It’s much simpler to use foreign equipment, but we chose to be ‘atmanirbhar’—self-reliant. We decided to develop Indian equipment and provide 4G services to each customer,” he explained.

This bold choice hasn’t been easy and can be described as a gamble, but Scindia is optimistic: “That gamble is paying off. We have a proven domestic 4G technology now, and transitioning to 5G will be much smoother.”

Looking Towards the Future

With the operations of MTNL now consolidated under BSNL, and with loans backed by the Indian Government, Scindia understands the stakes involved but remains hopeful. “We must maintain a positive outlook. Our public sector units are achieving global standards, and I can confidently say that BSNL has added new subscribers every single month over the past three months,” he noted, acknowledging the company’s growth.

In conclusion, Minister Scindia declared, “Our subscriber base has surged, and we’re not talking about an increase of just 10,000-50,000. No, it’s been an impressive addition of 50-60 lakh subscribers.” With this momentum, he assured that BSNL is poised to lead rather than follow in the competitive telecom landscape of the future.