TRAI Invites Feedback to Develop Regulations for Ground-Based Broadcasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published a consultation paper to establish rules for ground-based broadcasters. Stakeholders can submit comments by November 15 and respond to them by November 29. Currently, broadcasters use satellites to transmit TV channels, but TRAI suggests they could also use ground-based technologies. This would allow channels to reach multiple distribution platforms simultaneously. TRAI has previously recommended complementary technologies like digital terrestrial broadcasting for mobile devices. Additionally, the government is seeking input on policymaking for private digital radio broadcasters, offering new opportunities and value-added services for listeners.

TRAI Sets the Stage for Ground-Based Broadcasting

New Delhi – Big news in the broadcasting world! On Friday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) unveiled a consultation paper aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for ground-based broadcasters.

Have Your Say

Stakeholders are encouraged to share their thoughts and written comments by November 15. If you have counter comments, they should be submitted by November 29, as noted by the regulatory body in its latest statement.

Guidelines for Satellite Broadcasting

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting laid down guidelines for the uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels across India. These guidelines outlined the requirements for TV broadcasting services, mandating that broadcasters leverage satellite mediums for delivering their channels to distribution platform operators (DPOs).

Ground-Based Broadcasting: A New Frontier

However, TRAI revealed that broadcasters can also transmit their channels terrestrially using ground-based technologies, giving them more options. This means that, just like traditional satellite channels, these terrestrial broadcasts can be carried across multiple DPO networks simultaneously. DPOs can then retransmit these channels to subscribers on commercial terms.

“Therefore, there is a need to have a regulatory framework enabling the use of ground-based technologies,” stated TRAI, highlighting the importance of this development.

Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting: The Future?

Back in June, TRAI recommended tapping into digital terrestrial broadcasting for mobile devices and TVs, suggesting it could coexist with traditional cable and satellite broadcasting. This initiative could pave the way for delivering digital TV content directly to mobile devices via advanced technologies like 5G broadcasting and direct-to-mobile broadcasting.

Digital Radio Broadcasting on the Horizon

In an exciting parallel development, last month, the government also released a consultation paper aimed at crafting a policy for private digital radio broadcasters. TRAI is seeking feedback on various aspects of formulating a digital radio broadcast policy that could unlock new opportunities for radio broadcasters while offering a range of value-added services to listeners.

With these combined efforts, it seems that the future of broadcasting in India is about to get even more dynamic!