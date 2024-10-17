Over 275,000 URLs Approved by 10,000 Entities in Line with TRAI Guidelines

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reports that over 10,000 businesses have approved more than 275,000 URLs, following its August 2024 guidance. Starting October 1, 2024, telecom providers must stop sending messages that contain non-whitelisted URLs. To curb spam calls, TRAI has blacklisted over 800 entities and disconnected 1.8 million numbers for violations. They also require telemarketers to use a new platform for better monitoring and have blocked many fraudulent templates. TRAI is working on making message tracking better and is collaborating with other regulatory bodies to enhance control over commercial communications.

TRAI Takes Bold Steps to Curb Spam and Enhance Communication Security

In a significant move, the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** has announced that over 10,000 business entities have successfully whitelisted more than 275,000 URLs as part of their new guidelines issued in August 2024.

New Regulations for Access Service Providers

According to the latest regulations, all access service providers must halt the transmission of messages that contain URLs, APKs, and OTT links unless these have been whitelisted by the senders. This directive is set to take effect starting October 1, 2024.

Combatting Spam Calls with Stricter Measures

In an effort to tackle the persistent issue of spam calls, **TRAI** has adopted tougher measures. This includes the disconnection of telecom resources for those found violating the rules. To date, over 800 entities have been blacklisted, and more than 1.8 million numbers have been disconnected for non-compliance.

Mandatory Migration to DLT Platform

Furthermore, TRAI is mandating the migration of telemarketing calls utilizing the 140 series to the **Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)** platform. This transition is expected to improve monitoring efforts and curb misuse of communication channels.

Enhancing Consumer Protection

As part of its consumer protection strategy, TRAI has also implemented measures to block 350,000 unused headers and 1.2 million content templates that are frequently exploited in fraudulent activities. These initiatives are aimed at safeguarding consumers from deceptive practices.

Strengthening Message Traceability

Currently, access providers are developing technical solutions to enhance message traceability. This involves requiring senders to outline the entire chain of transactional messages (TMs) before they reach consumers. This step is crucial in ensuring that the headers and content templates provided by senders are safeguarded against misuse by fraudulent actors.

Collaboration with Regulatory Agencies

Through ongoing collaboration with key agencies such as the **RBI**, **SEBI**, and **IRDAI** via the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR), TRAI is continuously working to tighten its grip on commercial communications and exploring further enhancements for a safer communication environment.