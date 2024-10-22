Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone in Development, Set to Launch by 2025

Samsung is reportedly developing a tri-fold smartphone, which is expected to be launched next year. This initiative comes as the South Korean tech giant seeks to compete with rival Huawei, which has recently introduced the Mate XT Ultimate Edition in China, priced at CNY 19,999 (approximately Rs. 2,37,000). Additionally, other manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Honor, and Oppo, are also believed to be exploring their own tri-fold display options that provide an expansive screen experience.

Details on Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone Development

A report by ZDNet Korea, referencing industry sources, indicates that Samsung Electronics is evaluating plans for an entry-level clamshell-style foldable phone in tandem with a tri-fold model capable of folding its screen twice. Both devices could see a release as early as 2025.

The publication notes that commercialization strategies and the development of relevant components for the tri-fold device have already been finalized by partners of Samsung Display. However, the decision for the official launch remains contingent upon the leadership of the MX division at Samsung Electronics.

Decline in Demand for OLED Displays

According to the report, orders for OLED displays utilized in foldable smartphones have experienced a 10 percent year-on-year decline. This drop is attributed to lower-than-expected sales figures for the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 models. Consequently, Samsung has reportedly adjusted its “rolling plan” (R/P) for OLED panels due to the diminished market demand.

Previous Plans for Tri-Fold Smartphone

This is not the first instance of Samsung being linked to a tri-fold smartphone. In March 2023, a source indicated that the company would not unveil the Galaxy S23 FE, which ultimately did reach the market in October 2023, and instead focus on launching a smartphone featuring a triple folding display. This product could also make its appearance in 2025.

Historically, Samsung has showcased prototypes named Flex G and Flex S, which employ varying folding mechanisms. Although these models have yet to be released to consumers, they bear similarity to Huawei‘s Mate XT Ultimate and the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold smartphone concept introduced in August.