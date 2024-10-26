JioBharat Diwali Offer: New Prices and Benefits for K1 and V2 Models

The pricing of the JioBharat 4G feature phone has been reduced in anticipation of the upcoming Diwali festival. The telecom operator is now offering its 4G feature phones at a price of Rs. 699, down from the standard price of Rs. 999. This reduction is part of the ongoing JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer, which was announced on Saturday. The initiative aims to enable users of 2G phones to upgrade to the JioBharat 4G phone at a discounted rate, while also granting access to the JioBharat plan, recognized as the most affordable option for feature phone users in the country.

JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Price

Under this limited-time festive offer, the JioBharat K1 and JioBharat V2 models can be purchased for Rs. 699, a significant reduction from their regular price of Rs. 999. This Rs. 300 discount will be available throughout the ongoing festive season, implying that customers can benefit from this price until at least November 3.

If customers do not take advantage of the JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer, they would typically save a sum equivalent to the price of either the JioBharat V2 or JioBharat K1 over the course of a year. However, with the new discounted price of Rs. 699, users effectively acquire the handset at no cost after nine months.

JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Benefits

Customers who subscribe to the JioBharat plan priced at Rs. 123 will receive 14GB of data usage per month, along with unlimited voice call services. Furthermore, they will have access to JioChat for messaging, as per the operator’s offerings.

Beyond calling and internet capabilities, JioBharat users can enjoy more than 450 live channels and streaming of movies via JioCinema. They will also be able to view live sports events and highlights through the company’s video streaming platform.

Additional features for JioBharat 4G users include the capacity to conduct transactions via JioPay, which includes support for QR code scanning. Users will receive audible notifications on the feature phone whenever a payment is processed through JioPay.