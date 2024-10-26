Oppo A3x 5G Launched in India: Snapdragon 6s Gen 1, 6.67-inch LCD, Price & Specs

The Oppo A3x 4G was officially launched in India on Friday as the company’s latest addition to its budget smartphone lineup. This device is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chipset and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. Operating on Android 14 with ColorOS 14, the smartphone also features a robust 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, as indicated by the manufacturer. The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The device boasts a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A3x 4G is priced at ₹8,999 for the variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, a model with 128GB of storage will be available for ₹9,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone in two color options: Nebula Red and Ocean Blue, starting October 29 through Oppo’s online store and various offline retail outlets.

Specifications and Features

This dual SIM device supports Nano SIM cards and operates on ColorOS 14, which is built on Android 14. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 100 nits. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 processor is complemented by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.











Color options for the Oppo A3x 4G

The smartphone’s camera capabilities include an 8-megapixel rear camera with a field of view of 78 degrees and an aperture of f/2.0. The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit, also offering a 78-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.2, set within a waterdrop-style display cutout.

Storage options include up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity features comprise 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, in addition to a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Furthermore, the Oppo A3x 4G is equipped with a suite of sensors, including an e-compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor, alongside a fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. The phone’s dimensions are 165.77×76.08×7.68mm, with a weight of 186g, housing a formidable 5,100mAh battery capable of 45W charging.