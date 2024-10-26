OnePlus 13 Display Details Unveiled Before October 31 Launch Event

OnePlus will launch its new smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China on October 31. It will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a BOE display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) and comes in three colors. Key features include advanced eye protection, wet and glove usability, and a triple camera setup tuned by Hasselblad.

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its much-anticipated OnePlus 13 smartphone in China, scheduled for October 31. This new device will showcase the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will feature a display manufactured by BOE. As the launch date approaches, OnePlus has begun to disclose key details regarding the smartphone’s display capabilities. The upcoming model will operate on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, and will be available in three different color options.

OnePlus 13 Display Features Revealed

In the lead-up to the launch of the OnePlus 13, the company has provided insights into its display features. The smartphone will be equipped with a second-generation Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display from BOE, boasting a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision capabilities. These details were unveiled through a series of promotional images posted on Weibo, the popular Chinese microblogging platform.

OnePlus 13 teasers shared by the company

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The promotional images also indicate that the display of the OnePlus 13 will receive DisplayMate A++ and TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 certifications. Furthermore, it will incorporate DC dimming support and anti-flicker technology to enhance eye safety.

Additionally, OnePlus has teased features such as Rain Touch 2.0, allowing the display to function even when wet, and it will also support usability while the user is wearing gloves. Another teaser poster suggests that the display will be optimized for gaming-related touch performance.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is projected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is confirmed to run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 for the Chinese market (while it will utilize OxygenOS 15 in international markets). According to a recent benchmark score released by the company, the handset achieved an impressive score exceeding three million points in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

Additionally, the phone will feature a triple rear camera arrangement, developed in partnership with Hasselblad. This setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. The image processing capabilities of the OnePlus 13 will also mirror those found in the Oppo Find X8 series.