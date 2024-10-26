Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Use Older Display Tech to Reduce Costs

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 series, set to launch in early 2025, will reportedly use older display technology to save money. Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro’s latest displays, the S25 series will use similar OLED materials as the Galaxy S24. Display sizes are expected to be 6.16 inches for the standard model and larger for the S25+ and Ultra. All models will feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chips.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to utilize slightly older display technology as part of an effort to manage production costs. While the iPhone 16 Pro models are equipped with displays using the latest technology, it appears that the successors to the Galaxy S24 lineup will not provide the same level of display enhancements as their competitors, according to recent reports.

Display Technology Choices for the Galaxy S25 Series

An ETNews report citing industry insiders indicates that the Galaxy S25 series will feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels, which are constructed using M13 organic materials sourced from Samsung Display. These materials were also utilized in the production of displays for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that launched earlier this year.

This development implies that the Galaxy S25 series will not benefit from the newer M14 organic materials, which were employed by Samsung Display for the panels of the iPhone 16 Pro models released earlier. Ross Young, CEO of Display Chain Supply Consultants (DSCC), confirmed this information, stating that the choice of materials was made primarily for “cost reasons.”

Confirmed with materials suppliers that the S25 Ultra will use M13 rather than M14 materials for cost reasons. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2024

The report further outlines potential display sizes for the upcoming flagship devices: the Galaxy S25 may feature a 6.16-inch screen, while the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer 6.66-inch and 6.86-inch displays, respectively.

At the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2024, Samsung Mobile President TM Roh confirmed that the upcoming smartphone models will be powered by the latest flagship processor from the chipmaker. However, it remains uncertain whether the decision to implement older display technology is connected to the choice of equipping all models with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, diverging from the approach taken with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, which were launched in some markets with the Exynos 2400 system-on-chip.