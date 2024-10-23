Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro Debut with 60MP Selfie Cameras: Price & Specs

Huawei launched the Nova 13 series in China, featuring the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro. Both models have Kirin 8000 chipsets, 12GB RAM, 5,000mAh batteries, and 100W fast charging. They boast impressive cameras: 50MP rear and 60MP selfie for Nova 13 and add a 12MP telephoto on the Pro. They will be available on October 25, starting at CNY 2,699.

The Huawei Nova 13 series was officially launched in China on Tuesday, featuring two models: the Huawei Nova 13 and the Nova 13 Pro. Both devices are powered by the Kirin 8000 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and equipped with robust 5,000mAh batteries that support 100W wired fast charging. In terms of photography, the lineup boasts impressive capabilities, featuring 50-megapixel main cameras and 60-megapixel selfie cameras. Notably, the Pro variant includes a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. Additionally, both models come with Huawei’s Da Vinci Portrait Engine 2.0 and operate on an Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2 skin.

Pricing and Availability

The price for the Huawei Nova 13 starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,800) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, with the 512GB and 1TB variants priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 35,400) and CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 41,300), respectively.

On the other hand, the Nova 13 Pro is priced from CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 43,600) for the base 256GB version. The 512GB and 1TB options are available for CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,200) and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs. 53,100) respectively.

Sales will commence in China through the official VMall e-store starting October 25. The devices will be offered in four attractive color options: Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (translated from Chinese).

Specifications and Features

The standard Huawei Nova 13 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,084 pixels and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Nova 13 Pro, however, boasts a slightly larger 6.76-inch OLED quad-curved display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. While both devices are equipped with 12GB of RAM, the base model uses LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the Pro model incorporates LPDDR5 RAM. Both devices run on Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2.

For camera specifications, the standard Huawei Nova 13 features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. In contrast, the Nova 13 Pro includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP 3x telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel macro camera.

The front-facing camera on the standard Nova 13 is a 60-megapixel sensor, while the Pro model includes an additional 8-megapixel lens for 5x zoom capabilities. Both models support Huawei’s Da Vinci Portrait Engine 2.0 which enhances AI-backed photo editing features.

Each of the Huawei Nova 13 models is powered by a durable 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options offered include Wi-Fi, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou satellite communication, and a USB Type-C port.