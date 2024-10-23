Infinix Hot 50 Pro Launches with MediaTek Helio G100 and 5,000mAh Battery

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro has been launched globally, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G100 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It sports a 50MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone is IP54 water-resistant and comes in Glacier Blue, Sleek Black, and Titanium Grey. Pricing details are yet to be announced.

Infinix has officially launched the Hot 50 Pro in global markets, marking its latest addition to the 4G smartphone segment under the brand owned by Transsion Holdings of China. The new device is available in three color variants and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, featuring 8GB of RAM and offering storage options of up to 256GB. Additionally, the Hot 50 Pro sports a 6.78-inch display and is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery.

Key Features and Pricing

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro comes with an IP54 rating, offering protection against water and dust. Its photography capabilities include a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. Details regarding pricing and availability for the Hot 50 Pro have yet to be disclosed. The smartphone is presented in the colors Glacier Blue, Sleek Black, and Titanium Grey.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Hot 50 Pro operates on Android 14 with XOS 14.5. It showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) AMOLED IPS LTPS display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The display is designed with a hole punch cutout for the front-facing camera and supports always-on display features.

Under the hood, the device is driven by the MediaTek Helio G100 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM, while storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. Furthermore, the device supports virtual memory expansion up to 16GB.

The rear camera configuration includes a 50-megapixel Hi-5022Q primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel camera is provided, enhanced by integrated Infinix AI features.

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi capabilities. The smartphone is equipped with various sensors including an e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor. An in-display fingerprint sensor ensures secure authentication, and the device carries dual speakers that support DTS Sound and Hi-Res audio.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs 190 grams.