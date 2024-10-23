Samsung to Focus on Variety Over Affordable Foldables, According to Report

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea, featuring a larger display and a slimmer design, but it doesn’t support the S Pen. Priced at around Rs. 1,70,000, it offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Samsung confirmed there are no plans for an affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, but it might launch next year.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition after months of speculation. This new model boasts a larger display, a slimmer design, and a slight reduction in weight; however, it notably does not support the S Pen. Currently, the device is intended solely for the South Korean market, with no announcement from Samsung regarding a global release. The unveiling of this second foldable model within the same year has led to renewed interest in the anticipated yet still unconfirmed Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Affordable Model Plans Denied

A recent report by SamMobile cites a representative from Samsung Electronics, who stated that there are no plans to launch a more affordable version of the foldable device. Consumers are advised not to view the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition as a premium offering but rather as a product aimed at broadening their choices. This new addition is set to enhance Samsung’s foldable lineup, albeit only for South Korean consumers at this time.

Expanding User Choices

According to Samsung, the new device provides users with additional options. For instance, individuals who do not require the S Pen functionality can opt for the larger and slimmer Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, exclusively available in South Korea.

Status of the Affordable Foldable

The unnamed executive reiterated that, “as of now,” there are “no plans” for the introduction of another foldable model at a lower price point. Recent discussions around a more affordable model, previously referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, indicated that Samsung might delay its launch until the next year. It appears likely that the affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 will not debut this year, though a potential release next year remains a possibility. This is not the first instance where Samsung has refuted claims of developing an affordable foldable device.

Specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which has been launched in South Korea, is priced at KRW 2,789,600 (approximately ₹170,000). It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, available in a special Black Shadow colorway. The device sports a cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio measuring 6.5 inches, along with an 8-inch main folding display, making it larger than the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Technical Enhancements

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Special Edition is 1.5mm thinner and 3 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It also features an impressive 200-megapixel primary rear camera, representing a significant upgrade from the 50-megapixel primary camera found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, this slimmer profile comes at the expense of S Pen support. It is hoped that such enhancements may be incorporated in the next generation of the Galaxy Z Fold in the coming year.