Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Across All Models

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to launch in early 2025 as the successor to the existing Galaxy S24 lineup, which includes the base version, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new series is expected to feature similar variants, and recent leaks suggest that these upcoming handsets will be sleeker than the current flagship models. A reputable tipster has shared additional information regarding the chipset that will power the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications (Leaked)

According to a post by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to utilize the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Notably, this lineup will not include any variants powered by the Exynos 2500 or MediaTek Dimensity 9400, indicating that all phones across all markets will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The current Galaxy S24 series features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets; however, in certain markets, including India, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ utilize an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC. The latest leaks indicate that the forthcoming Galaxy S25 series will exclusively employ the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Recently, Samsung Mobile President TM Roh announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 that future Samsung devices would incorporate the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite, though he did not specify particular series or models. Given that the S and Z series represent the company’s flagship offerings, it is expected that both the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S25 series will be fitted with this advanced chipset.

Previous reports have indicated that the Galaxy S25 series phones will be slimmer than their Galaxy S24 counterparts. Specifically, the base model may measure 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 mm, while the Plus variant is expected to be around 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35 mm. The high-end Ultra model could stand at 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25 mm. By comparison, the current Galaxy S24 measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm, while its Plus and Ultra models measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm and 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm, respectively. Furthermore, reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may be offered in various color options, including Black, Blue, Green, and Titanium.