Realme GT 7 Pro Display Specifications Unveiled Before November 4 Launch

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4, with an Indian release expected soon after. It features a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a large 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The expected price in India is between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is set to be officially launched in China on November 4, with its introduction in India anticipated around the same timeframe. Recent weeks have seen a number of details regarding the upcoming device surface online, including expected features and price range. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and has now disclosed some essential information regarding the device’s display features.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features

Realme has announced that the GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display, which will have a remarkable global peak brightness of 2,000 nits and local peak brightness exceeding 6,000 nits. Additionally, the display will achieve a 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and will support advanced features such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. To enhance security, the device will include a Qualcomm in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

A previous teaser from the company indicated that the Realme GT 7 Pro will feature a quad micro-curved display, incorporating DC dimming and eye-protection technology. The incorporation of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset underscores the device’s high-performance capabilities.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Realme GT 7 Pro may be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, supporting rapid 120W wired fast charging. The handset is also expected to carry an IP69 rating for enhanced dust and water resistance and is likely to have a thickness of approximately 9mm.

While the specific launch date for the Realme GT 7 Pro in India has yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that it may be unveiled in mid-November. Furthermore, the pricing for the device in India is anticipated to fall between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000. It is worth noting that its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro, did not make its debut in the Indian market.

The launch event for the Realme GT 7 Pro in China is scheduled for November 4 at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST).