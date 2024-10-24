Google Pixel 10 and 11 Featuring Tensor G5 and G6 Chips for Enhanced Efficiency

The Google Pixel 10, expected in late 2025, will be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, offering better efficiency than the current Pixel 9’s G4 chip. Leaks indicate that Google will design these chips in-house and produce them with TSMC’s advanced 3nm technology. The Pixel 11, coming in 2026, will include the improved Tensor G6 chip, promising even greater efficiencies.

Google Pixel 10, the anticipated successor to the current Pixel 9, is projected to launch in the latter half of 2025. Recently, a leak has provided insights regarding the chipset expected to power this future smartphone. Reports suggest that both the Pixel 10 and the future Pixel 11 will be equipped with Google Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 chips, respectively. These processors are expected to deliver enhanced efficiency compared to the Tensor G4 that powers the existing Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 10 to Feature Improved Tensor G5 Chip

According to documents obtained from Google’s purported G-Chips division, shared with Android Authority, the tech giant intends to utilize its proprietary chip designs for the Tensor G5 (codenamed Laguna) and the upcoming Tensor G6 (codenamed Malibu). This marks a departure from the company’s previous chips, which were designed in collaboration with Samsung. Additionally, these forthcoming processors are set to be manufactured by TSMC, signaling a notable shift from the prior Samsung fabrication.

The Tensor G5 is expected to leverage TSMC’s 3nm N3E process technology, which is notably the same technique employed by Apple for their A18 Pro chip. This transition could significantly enhance the efficiency of the Pixel 10 when compared to the Pixel 9, which currently utilizes the Tensor G4 developed on Samsung’s 4nm process.

In conjunction with the leaked documents, Android Authority further reports that the Tensor G5 chip within the Pixel 10 will consist of an Arm Cortex-X4 prime core, five Cortex-A725 performance cores, and two Cortex A520 efficiency cores. Notably, while the prime and efficiency cores remain similar to those in the Tensor G4, the updated chip is anticipated to feature an enhanced version of the Cortex-A740 performance cores.

Google Pixel 11 Could Also Feature a 3nm Chip Produced by TSMC

The forthcoming Tensor G6 chipset for the anticipated Pixel 11, likely launching in 2026, is also set to utilize TSMC’s 3nm N3E manufacturing process. This chip is expected to offer further efficiency advancements over its predecessor, the Tensor G5, which will debut with the Pixel 10.

While both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 have already introduced significant advancements in efficiency and thermal management, this transition to Google’s proprietary chip designs in tandem with TSMC’s 3nm process may yield even greater improvements for upcoming generations of the Pixel lineup. Given Google’s historical pattern of information leaks, stakeholders can anticipate further details regarding these processors to emerge in the upcoming months.