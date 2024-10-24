Asus ROG Phone 9 and Pro Design Leaked: Renders and Hands-On Video

The Asus ROG Phone 9 series will be launched on November 19, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Leaked images reveal both the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro have a similar boxy design with triple rear cameras. The Pro model includes accessories like the AeroActive Cooler X for better cooling. The phones aim to enhance the gaming experience with AI support.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 series is scheduled for launch on November 19, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Ahead of the official unveiling, purported renders and a hands-on video of these gaming-centric smartphones have surfaced online, revealing their design and accessories. Both the Asus ROG Phone 9 and the ROG Phone 9 Pro appear to retain the design aesthetics of their predecessors, characterized by a boxy flat frame and a triple rear camera configuration.

Design and Accessories of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

A recent leak from 91Mobiles has provided insights into the design and accessories of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. The smartphone is depicted in a black color scheme, featuring a textured back panel reminiscent of earlier models in the ROG series. The display is flat, incorporating a hole-punch cutout centrally positioned at the top for the front-facing camera. On the back, a small camera bump located in the top-left corner houses three camera sensors along with an LED flash, similar to its predecessor, the ROG Phone 8.

The report also includes visuals of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro paired with the AeroActive Cooler X, a dock designed to attach to the rear of the device, featuring charging ports and enhanced thermal management capabilities. Additionally, the phone is illustrated with a protective case that includes elevated corners for added durability.

Furthermore, YouTuber GadgetsBoy has released hands-on footage of the standard ROG Phone 9. The video showcases the phone’s retail packaging, highlighting an angular camera bump and textured back panel, suggesting a more premium build compared to the existing ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Asus has confirmed the launch date for the ROG Phone 9 as November 19. This announcement follows a preview of the handset at the recently held Snapdragon Summit, where it was revealed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature an AniMe display. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence are anticipated to enhance the gaming experience on this device.