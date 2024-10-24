iQOO 13 Display Features Revealed; Achieves Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Score

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 13 in China on October 30. This new phone features a 2K 144Hz LTPO OLED display with advanced eye protection. It boasts over 3 million points on AnTuTu, topping competitors like OnePlus 13. The iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, has a 6,150mAh battery, and supports 120W fast charging.

iQOO is preparing to launch the highly anticipated iQOO 13 in its home market. Following earlier confirmations regarding the device’s chipset and design, the company has now released new teasers focused on the phone’s impressive display specifications.

Display and Performance Features

The iQOO 13 will feature a state-of-the-art BOE Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with a stunning 2K resolution. According to the latest information, this display will support a refresh rate of 144Hz and provide an exceptional brightness of 1,800 nits with a pixel density of 510 ppi. Additionally, it is equipped with HDR10+ support, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Innovative Eye Protection Technology

In a remarkable achievement, the iQOO 13 is being touted as the world’s first Android smartphone to incorporate OLED circular polarized light eye protection technology. This feature, along with TÜV Rheinland certification and verification from the National Ophthalmology Engineering Center, emphasizes the device’s commitment to user health and safety.

Benchmarking Excellence

The performance of the iQOO 13 is equally impressive, having attained a score of 31,59,448 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking test. This score outperforms its competitors, including the OnePlus 13 with 30,94,447 points and the Realme GT 7 Pro at 30,25,991 points.

Upcoming Launch and Specifications

The official launch of the iQOO 13 is scheduled for October 30 in China, with plans for a subsequent release in India, where it will be available through Amazon. The device is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will be equipped with a robust 6,150 mAh battery supporting 120W fast wired charging.

Additional Features

Beyond core specifications, the iQOO 13 will run on the latest OriginOS 5 software, feature dual stereo speakers, and utilize a 1016H haptic motor along with a 7K VC heat spreader for optimal thermal management. It will also incorporate iQOO’s self-developed gaming chip Q2 to enhance the gaming experience, ensuring the device is well-suited for gaming enthusiasts.