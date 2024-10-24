OxygenOS 15 Launches: New AI Features, Updated UI, and Gemini Assistant

OnePlus released its OxygenOS 15 update, featuring a redesigned interface, faster performance, and enhanced AI capabilities. The update includes improved camera features, like AI Detail Boost and AI Unblur, and makes Gemini AI the default assistant. New security features include live threat detection and remote lock options. The update will first be available for OnePlus 12 on October 30.

OnePlus has formally announced the launch of its new OxygenOS 15 update, which is set to enhance eligible OnePlus smartphones with a revamped user interface, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and improved processing capabilities. This update, built on the recently released Android 15 from Google, includes significant new security enhancements such as live threat detection from Google Play Protect and additional theft protection mechanisms. Notably, OxygenOS 15 will also designate the Gemini AI assistant as the default virtual assistant on compatible devices.

OxygenOS 15 Performance Improvements

The design of OxygenOS 15 focuses on enhancing performance, aesthetic appeal, and AI capabilities. OnePlus asserts that this update streamlines processing speeds by refining animation interactions through proprietary parallel processing technology.

Among the various enhancements, OnePlus claims that comprehensive ‘interruption animations’ have been incorporated, which facilitate swifter transitions between applications. This development purportedly mitigates lag times, even during intense usage, ensuring a consistently stable experience.

Additional measures for optimizing the OS include the removal of redundant features and an increase in storage efficiency. OxygenOS 15 is reported to occupy 20 percent less storage on the OnePlus 12 in comparison to its predecessor, OxygenOS 14.

OxygenOS 15 to Introduce New AI Features

This update also brings a host of new AI capabilities. For photography enthusiasts, OnePlus has integrated an AI Detail Boost feature that enhances low-resolution or cropped images to 4K resolution within the gallery app, automatically identifying pixelated pictures.

Furthermore, the AI Unblur feature sharpens blurry images natively, while the AI Reflection Eraser assists users in removing reflections from pictures taken through glass surfaces.

In addition to these homegrown AI functionalities, several features powered by the Gemini AI assistant will also debut. Among these, Circle to Search will be available for compatible devices. This visual lookup feature can be activated via long-pressing the navigation bar or Home Button. The Intelligent Search system allows users to conduct on-device searches by typing queries in natural language, providing relevant results based on specific files, settings, or notes.

Another Gemini-powered feature is Pass Scan, integrated into the camera app to enable swift scanning of boarding passes. The introduction of AI Notes will allow users to format, expand, or condense content within the Notes app, alongside an auto-transcription functionality for voice notes.

Additionally, the AI Reply function has been incorporated into the AI Toolbox accessible via the smart sidebar. This feature interprets conversations in messaging apps, allowing it to generate contextually appropriate replies that users can conveniently copy and paste.

With this update, Google’s Gemini AI assistant will become the default virtual assistant, and users will also gain access to the newly launched Gemini Live feature, enabling two-way real-time voice conversations with the Gemini chatbot.

OnePlus Unveils New OxygenOS 15 UI

Addressing design improvements, OxygenOS 15 introduces refreshed boot animations, icons, enhanced shelf card choices, and innovative fingerprint unlock styles. The update incorporates Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across various system interfaces to create a novel visual experience. Minor enhancements are also present in settings, the notification bar, and the control center.

Interaction with the OS is enhanced by the new OnePlus OneTake feature, improving the phone unlocking animation. Furthermore, file sharing capabilities between OnePlus and iPhone devices have been upgraded with a new “Share with iPhone” feature.

Safety Features on OxygenOS 15

OxygenOS 15 will leverage Android 15’s Google Play Protect live threat detection system, which analyzes app behavior to uncover potential malware and fraudulent applications. This update also includes new theft protection mechanisms aimed at safeguarding user data in the event of device theft.

The theft detection system can identify movements typical of theft, such as when a device is forcibly taken, automatically locking the device to protect user information. A remote lock function allows users to secure their device remotely simply using their phone number. Additionally, an offline lock feature will activate automatically when the device remains disconnected from the Internet for an extended period.

Finally, OxygenOS 15 incorporates Android 15’s biometric verification system for sensitive actions, such as disabling theft protection features or FindMyDevice, adding an extra layer of security for users.

OxygenOS 15 Update: Eligible Devices (Expected)

The rollout of OxygenOS 15 is set to commence with the OnePlus 12 5G on October 30. While OnePlus has yet to release an official list of eligible devices, the following handsets are anticipated to receive the update based on their support window:

Users of the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T can expect an update to OxygenOS 15. Additionally, models such as the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE4 Lite, Nord CE3 Lite, Nord CE3, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Pad 2 are also likely to receive the update.