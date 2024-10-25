Leaked Specs for Asus ROG Phone 9: 5,800mAh Battery & 6.78-Inch Display

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 32MP front camera, along with a 5,800mAh battery and 65W fast charging. The phone includes AI gaming features, dual stereo speakers, and supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 7.

Asus has officially announced the forthcoming launch of the ROG Phone 9 series, scheduled for November 19. Powering this new device will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Taiwanese company highlighted the design of the ROG Phone 9 during the recent Snapdragon Summit, and a recent report has revealed comprehensive specifications for the device.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications

Similar to its predecessor, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone may also be equipped with a robust 5,800mAh battery.

91Mobiles has reportedly acquired images and specifications related to the Asus ROG Phone 9 ahead of its launch. The publication shared renders showcasing the device in two colors, intriguingly named phantom black and storm white. These images reveal a centered hole-punch cutout on the display and a triple camera arrangement on the rear, accompanied by the Republic of Gamers branding just below the camera module.

The ROG Phone 9 is anticipated to include a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, along with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and always-on display functionality. This display is projected to reach 2,500 nits peak brightness, support HDR10, and incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is also expected to be armed with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of photography, the Asus ROG Phone 9 is likely to host a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 primary sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, complemented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro lens. This arrangement mirrors the camera setup found in its predecessor, the ROG Phone 8.

The device is expected to ship with Android 15-based ROG UI in addition to Game Genie, featuring an array of functionalities such as AirTriggers, Macro, Bypass charging, and Scout mode. Furthermore, it is likely to deliver an assortment of AI gaming features, including X Sense, X Capture AI Grabber, AI call translation, AI transcription, AI wallpapers, and more.

Another significant aspect of the Asus ROG Phone 9 is its connectivity. It is anticipated to feature dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and three microphones equipped with Asus noise reduction technology. For other connectivity solutions, the device may include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, NavIC, GPS, and 5G. Its physical dimensions are likely to measure 163.8×76.8×8.9mm with a weight of 227 grams.