Samsung Launches Exynos 1580 Chipset with 4nm Design and AI Features

Samsung has officially introduced its latest mobile processor, the Exynos 1580, serving as the successor to the Exynos 1480. Developed in-house by Samsung Semiconductor, this processor is built on a 4-nanometre fabrication process. The octa-core chipset is designed to support up to 200-megapixel cameras and features advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including a neural processing unit (NPU) with a remarkable computing power of 14.7 TOPS. According to Samsung, the Exynos 1580 can deliver a significant improvement of up to 37 percent in GPU performance.

Among the first smartphones expected to utilize this new chipset is the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.

Samsung Exynos 1580 Chipset Specifications

As stated by Samsung, the Exynos 1580 chipset boasts upgraded ARM v9 cores integrated into a new tri-cluster architecture. The configuration includes one primary Cortex-A720 core operating at 2.9 GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores capped at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores functioning at 1.95 GHz. The chipset is compatible with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage solutions. Additionally, the NPU supports processing of up to 14.7 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with an enhanced memory capacity of 2MB.

The Exynos 1580 is paired with a Samsung Xclipse 540, a third-generation custom GPU projected to offer maximum performance improvements of up to 37 percent. This GPU upgrade includes the integration of two Work Group Processors (WGPs), an increased GL2 cache capacity, and doubled texture unit processing capabilities.

In terms of camera technology, the Exynos 1580 supports up to 200-megapixel cameras and is equipped with features that enhance Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) performance, facilitated by a new motion refinement mechanism and a large Sum of Absolute Differences (SAD). These advancements are aimed at enabling users to capture high-quality videos with reduced noise in low-light environments.