Samsung Galaxy S25 Color Options Revealed Alongside One UI 7 Video

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup is slated for launch in early 2025. Amid ongoing speculation regarding the next generation of the Galaxy S series chipset, DSCC analyst Ross Young has provided insights into the potential color options for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Furthermore, a recent video has emerged showcasing the Samsung One UI 7 update operating on a Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring new icons, widgets, and animations.

Expected Color Options

On X, Ross Young indicated that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra will be made available in four color options, while the Galaxy S25+ will feature five shades. According to the analyst, the Galaxy S25 is anticipated to come in the following colorways: moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green.

The Galaxy S25+ is expected to be offered in midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, being the premium offering, is projected to launch in titanium black, titanium blue, titanium grey, and titanium silver shades.

In contrast, the current models, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, are available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, and Onyx Black. The Galaxy S24 Ultra can be found in Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow color options.

One UI 7 Update Insights

Moreover, a YouTube video released by Mobile Wala Bhai provides a comprehensive look at One UI 7 in action on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. This presentation features updated icons, widgets, and animations, highlighting the build BXJE of One UI 7, including a new pill-shaped battery indicator and a revised quick settings panel. Notably, the camera app appears to have undergone a redesign, with settings featured at the bottom. The video also demonstrates a new charging indicator that activates when the phone is locked and plugged in.

Samsung previously previewed One UI 7, based on Android 15, during the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 held earlier this month. While the precise release date remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S25 devices. An announcement for the Galaxy S25 series is expected in January of next year.