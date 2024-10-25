Realme Patent Reveals Foldable Device Featuring Magnetic One-Hand Operation

Realme may be developing a new foldable device, as suggested by a patent filed in July 2023. The device could feature magnetic components for easier one-handed use. It could be used for smartphones or other gadgets. However, Realme’s CMO noted the company is slowing down its foldable phone plans due to durability and cost concerns, delaying any launch for a few years.

Realme appears to be venturing into the foldable display market, as suggested by a recent patent document available on China’s patent and trademark website. The proposed device is designed to feature magnetic components, enabling users to fold and unfold the device with one hand. This book-style foldable device is described to have two frames connected by a hinge, with the potential application of this technology across smartphones and various consumer electronics.

Details of the Realme Patent

A patent document, which was identified by 91Mobiles, indicates that Realme may be developing a device with a foldable screen suitable for applications as diverse as handsets, tablets, or portable gaming computers. This patent was submitted in July 2023 and received approval in March 2024.

The patent details suggest that the anticipated Realme foldable will include magnetic components that can either repel or attract, thereby facilitating one-handed opening and closing of the device. A control device is expected to manage the interaction between the magnets on the device’s two panels by activating or deactivating the magnetic field.

To regulate the motion of these magnetic elements, the patent outlines that the first magnetic element should be able to slide along the hinge’s axis. Furthermore, a drive unit is designated to control the movement of this first magnetic element, while a control unit awaits user commands to operate the drive unit.

Considerations Ahead

Although the technology described in the patent hints at a promising foldable phone that leverages magnetic technology, it is important to note that Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wong, disclosed earlier this year that the company is currently pausing its project to launch a foldable phone. This decision is influenced by concerns regarding durability and cost-effectiveness. Consequently, it may take several years for this innovative technology to be realized in a market-ready product.