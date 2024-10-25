iQOO 13 Price and Key Features Revealed Before October 30 Launch

The iQOO 13 will launch in China on October 30, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a Q2 gaming chipset. It has a 6.78-inch Q10 8T LTPO OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, and 6,150mAh battery with 120W charging. Expected price starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,200). It will come in four colors and also launch in India soon.

The iQOO 13 is scheduled to launch in China on October 30. So far, the company has shared details regarding the phone’s design and color options, along with confirmed aspects of its display. Additionally, iQOO has disclosed the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the device, which will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, complemented by an in-house Q2 gaming chipset. Information regarding the battery and charging capabilities has also been revealed. Recent insights from a tipster have suggested the anticipated pricing of the smartphone and hinted at further features.

iQOO 13 Price (Expected)

The expected starting price for the iQOO 13 is CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, according to a recently modified Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. An earlier report from the same source indicated that the iQOO 13 would carry a higher price than its predecessor, the iQOO 12. However, this new leak suggests that the price of the upcoming model may align with the launch price of the iQOO 12.





iQOO 13 Features (Expected)

In another Weibo update, the tipster suggests that the iQOO 13 will feature a 6.78-inch screen and will support a 100W PPS+ direct drive power supply. The device is also anticipated to include LPDDR5X RAM and a 1016H super large motor.

Previously, the company announced that the iQOO 13 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with a Q2 gaming chipset. Powering this device will be a robust 6,150mAh battery featuring 120W wired fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to sport a Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1,800nits HBM brightness, a pixel density of 510ppi, and support for HDR10+. The display has been co-developed in collaboration with BOE.

The display of the iQOO 13 will also carry TÜV Rheinland certification. The handset will be offered in four color variants: black, green, grey, and white. Importantly, the iQOO 13 is also confirmed to launch in India soon, with an official announcement regarding the date yet to be made.