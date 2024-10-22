Android 15 Update Allegedly Causing Issues for Some Pixel 6 Users

Google’s recent Android 15 update is causing issues for some Pixel 6 users, making their phones unusable or “bricked.” Problems arose after users enabled a new feature called Private Space or encountered issues while using their devices. Reports on Reddit indicate that even those who didn’t use the feature faced problems. This isn’t the first time Pixel 6 models have faced update issues.

The rollout of Android 15 by Google for eligible Pixel smartphones last week has led to significant issues for some owners of the older Pixel 6 model. Numerous reports indicate that the recent software update has effectively ‘bricked’ these devices, rendering them inoperable. Users have reported varying circumstances surrounding the malfunction, with some linking the problem to a newly introduced feature, while others experienced device failure during normal use. This is not the first time the Pixel 6 has encountered such issues; previously, a multi-user bug also resulted in bricking for some units.

Reports of Bricked Devices Following Android 15 Update

Recent discussions on Reddit, reported by Android Police, highlight that certain Pixel 6 devices are failing to operate after the Android 15 update. One user, u/GegoByte, detailed their experience where the device ceased functioning after enabling the Private Space feature and attempting to access an application stored in that secure area. Despite following Google’s recommended troubleshooting steps, they were unable to reboot the device.

Another Reddit user corroborated u/GegoByte’s claims, noting that their phone became unusable during a browsing session. A technician was also unable to resolve the issue. Similarly, user u/Homer_95 reported their Pixel 6 Pro failing while the battery was still at approximately 45 percent. They too struggled with the device post-update, failing to activate it using Google’s troubleshooting options, suspecting the Private Space feature was implicated. A responding user also shared their experience with a similar failure in their Pixel 6 Pro.

While the extent of the problem in relation to the Private Space feature is unclear, noteworthy is the fact that some users, who did not engage with this feature post-update, are also experiencing device failures. User u/WesternConfection435 detailed a bricking incident where their Pixel 6 displayed “blue static bars” before becoming unresponsive, leaving them unable to utilize the device afterward.

This incident adds to a growing list of software-related complications for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. Previous updates, including Android 14, also left several units inoperative due to a storage issue. Ultimately, Google was compelled to deploy a software fix to address problems across a variety of models, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and the latest Pixel 8 lineup.