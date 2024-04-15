Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro Reference Found in HyperOS Code; Unlikely for Launch in India: Report.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro last year with Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. Now, they are reportedly working on the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, with potential specifications and codenames found in the HyperOS code. The Pro variant could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70 Ultra, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SOC and wireless charging. Both models are expected to launch in September in global markets except India.

Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in the Works

Xiaomi released the 13T and 13T Pro smartphones with Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs in global markets last year. Recent reports suggest that the company is now developing the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro models.

Possible Specifications Revealed

The HyperOS source code reportedly contains information regarding the potential specifications and codenames of the upcoming Xiaomi 14T series. It is speculated that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will share similar specifications with the rumored Redmi K70 Ultra. Both models are expected to be officially launched in global markets, excluding India, in September.

Leaks and Codenames

While Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, a recent discovery by Android Headlines suggests otherwise. The Pro variant, codenamed “rothko,” is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70 Ultra, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SOC and internal model number “N12.”

The Xiaomi 14T, codenamed “degas,” is reported to have made an appearance in the HyperOS source code with the internal model number “N12A.”

Global Availability and Features

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is rumored to offer wireless charging and a telephoto camera with Leica lenses, distinguishing it from the Redmi K70 Ultra. The upcoming models are expected to be sold in various markets with different model numbers, appealing to a wider customer base.

Anticipated Release

While the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi, speculations indicate a September release for the Xiaomi 14T series. It is advised to await official announcements from the company to validate these claims.