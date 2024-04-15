Vivo V30 Pro Review: Emphasizing Photography

The Vivo V30 Pro, launched as the successor to the V29 Pro in India last year, aims to elevate the smartphone experience with its new and improved features, particularly in the camera department. The highlight of this device is the trio of 50-megapixel cameras that boast Zeiss branding and promise to deliver top-notch portrait photography, featuring ‘Zeiss Style Bokehs’ to mimic high-end camera lenses. For the first time, the V series smartphone integrates Zeiss-branded cameras, offering consumers a unique photography experience.

Vivo V30 Pro Review: Price in India

The Vivo V30 Pro is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs. 41,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs. 46,999. The device comes in Andaman Blue and Classic Black color options in India, competing with other premium smartphones like the OnePlus 12R, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE, and the Nothing Phone 2.

The Vivo V30 Pro comes with an 80W adaptor

Vivo V30 Pro Review: Design

The Vivo V30 Pro boasts a sleek design, with the Andaman Blue variant featuring a glossy glass rear panel inspired by the emerald waters of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The device maintains a similar look to its predecessor, with a unique squared-off aura light on the back and a three-camera setup aligned in a rounded square with Zeiss branding.

The broad camera module prevents wobbling on flat surfaces

The Vivo V30 Pro offers a premium in-hand feel with its slim and lightweight design, weighing only 188 grams despite housing a large 5,000mAh battery. The device features minimal bezels, a curved-edge display, and IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V30 Pro Review: Specifications and Software

The Vivo V30 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on Funtouch OS 14 Global, based on Android 14, promising a smooth user experience with regular updates.

Vivo V30 Pro will receive two major OS updates and three years of security patches

The Vivo V30 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, providing secure and convenient authentication. While the device offers decent performance and software experience, it lacks some advanced features compared to other smartphones in its price range.

Vivo V30 Pro Review: Performance

In terms of performance, the Vivo V30 Pro delivers mid-range results in benchmark tests, offering smooth gaming experiences and decent battery performance. The device’s 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved-edge AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate provides vibrant visuals and good outdoor visibility.

The Vivo V30 Pro maintains stable performance during gameplay

The 5,000mAh battery offers impressive endurance, lasting over 19 hours in video loop tests and charging rapidly with the included 80W adapter. The device excels in photography, thanks to its trio of 50-megapixel cameras that capture detailed and dynamic images in various conditions.

Vivo V30 Pro Review: Cameras

The Vivo V30 Pro features a camera-centric design, with a primary 50-megapixel camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, backed by Zeiss branding for enhanced photography capabilities. The device’s cameras produce detailed and vibrant images in daylight, with good performance in low-light conditions as well.

Detailed images captured with the primary camera in bright daylight

The Vivo V30 Pro also offers impressive video recording capabilities, supporting up to 4K 60fps on all cameras. The device excels in stabilizing footage and providing good dynamic range, making it suitable for both casual and professional videography.

Vivo V30 Pro Review: Verdict

The Vivo V30 Pro caters to photography enthusiasts seeking a smartphone that prioritizes camera quality over raw performance. While it may lack certain features found in competing devices in its price range, the V30 Pro offers a unique photography experience with its Zeiss-branded cameras and advanced camera features.

Overall, the Vivo V30 Pro is a solid choice for users looking for a device that excels in photography and offers a premium design and user experience. However, those prioritizing performance and advanced features may find better alternatives in the market.