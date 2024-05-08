Capture stunning photos with Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 5G – Transform your photography experience!

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 5G smartphones help you unleash your inner artist. With advanced features like Object Eraser and AI-enhanced cameras, you can capture perfect moments effortlessly. The phones come with a triple-camera system, long-lasting battery, and a stunning display. Own these devices for Rs. 1,723/month and start creating lasting memories today.

Introducing Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 5G: Empowering Creativity

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 5G smartphones are designed to unleash the artist within you by offering a range of innovative features. These devices go beyond just capturing moments; they enable you to create memories that showcase your unique style and vision.

Object Eraser Feature

One standout feature of the Galaxy A55 and A35 5G is the Object Eraser, which seamlessly removes unwanted objects, people, or shadows from your photos with precision. This feature comes in handy in situations like photobombing incidents, ensuring your shots remain perfect and free of distractions.

AI-Enhanced Cameras

Equipped with AI technology, the cameras of the Galaxy A55 and A35 5G deliver optimised image quality for every photo you capture. This intelligent feature guarantees that your memories will always look flawless with minimal effort.

Exceptional Features

Both the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G boast a powerful triple-camera system with optical image stabilisation for crisp photos and videos. Additionally, they offer a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery to keep you connected throughout the day. The devices feature a stunning 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, the smartphones are protected by durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ and have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring their durability.

Experience the magic of capturing moments and creating lasting memories with the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 5G smartphones. Own these exceptional devices for just Rs. 1,723/month.