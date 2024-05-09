Realme GT 6T with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC set to launch in India this month

Realme GT 6T is set to launch in India this month, marking the comeback of the GT lineup after two years. It will run on a Snapdragon chipset and is expected to be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The phone has scored over 1.5 million points on AnTuTu benchmark and is the first in India to run on this Qualcomm chipset. Realme aims to target the mid-premium market with the new lineup.

Realme GT 6T Set to Launch in India

The highly anticipated Realme GT 6T is soon making its way to the Indian market. The Chinese tech brand has confirmed that the launch event will take place this month, although the exact date is yet to be revealed. This marks the return of the GT lineup to India after a hiatus of over two years.

Key Specifications

The Realme GT 6T is set to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated to be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was officially unveiled back in April. Realme has hinted at the device’s performance capabilities through various teasers.

A press release from Realme mentioned that the GT 6T will run on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and has achieved an impressive score on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark. The smartphone is claimed to be the first in the country to feature this Qualcomm chipset.

Market Strategy

Realme’s founder and CEO, Sky Li, has confirmed that the GT series is making a comeback in India as a part of the brand’s sixth-anniversary celebrations. Realme aims to target the mid-premium market segment with its new lineup, including the GT 6T.

Speculations and Features

Speculations suggest that the Realme GT 6T could debut as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The latter was launched in China with impressive specs, including a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, a high-resolution display, a powerful camera setup, and fast charging capabilities.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.